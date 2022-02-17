Jan. 13, 1974 started off like most other Sunday mornings.
I was awakened by my digital alarm clock (cutting-edge technology back then) at 7 a.m. to start getting ready for the 8 a.m. “early service” at church.
My father would never think of attending church at the reasonable hour of 10 a.m. Those who didn’t attend the early service were seen to him as slackers on a slippery slope to that fiery place below.
But this day proved to be different. Much different.
Instead of my mother cracking my bedroom door open and yelling at me every 90 seconds to “get a move on,” my father entered my room. He had never come into my room. Had mom died in her sleep?
Thankfully, no. The old man walked beside my bed and told me, “Let’s go to the Super Bowl.”
I am pretty sure I set a world record for the fastest 12-year-old to throw on a pair of JCPenney plain pockets jeans and a Rolling Stones T-shirt.
My father’s sudden desire to go to Super Bowl VIII was bewildering to me. He was not a fan of the Minnesota Vikings or Miami Dolphins. The game was to be held at Rice Stadium in Houston, so I figured he thought this would be his only chance to attend one. If so, he was right.
It didn’t matter that we had no tickets. We loaded up in the blue 1968 Chevy and left for the three-hour trek from Victoria to Houston. (U.S. Highway 59 went through every little town on the way back then.)
It was drizzling and about 60 degrees when we arrived at Rice Stadium, which at the time was one of the top football venues in Texas. The Astrodome was across town, but it only seated 50,000 fans for football. Rice Stadium’s capacity was 70,000.
We arrived at Rice Stadium at about 1 p.m. Kickoff for the game was 2:30 p.m. We walked around the stadium for an hour or so. Scalpers were selling tickets for $100 or more - far too much for a pot room worker at Alcoa to afford.
But my dad had a history of getting tickets to sold-out football games for far below the asking price. Time and again he would somehow get tickets for the both of us before kickoff of Texas Longhorns games in Austin.
But this was the Super Bowl.
I was getting antsy. I became irritated when Dad turned down two tickets from a scalper for $60 each.
The National Anthem was being played and we still had no tickets. Kickoff was just minutes away.
Finally, Dad spotted what looked like a couple of Rice University students holding up two tickets to sell. The old man swooped in for the kill.
It was no contest. The two guys first wanted $75 apiece.
“Let me look at those tickets,” Dad said.
Holding the tickets, my father shook his head then informed the two gentlemen, “These are high in the upper deck. You’d be lucky to get $20 for both of them.”
“We’ll take it,” one said without hesitation.
I recall feeling like I was floating on air as we walked up the ramp to enter the stadium.
The game was quite possibly the worst Super Bowl in history. Miami rolled out to a 24-0 lead after three quarters. The Vikings managed to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
But we didn’t care. Just being able to say we had been to a Super Bowl was more than enough.
Besides, the most memorable moments came after the game.
This was during a day when security wasn’t needed for professional athletes. Fans had face-to-face access to the players as they walked out the locker room after a game.
I stood by the exits of both locker rooms and collected autographs from the Vikings’ legendary defensive ends Alan Page and Carl Eller. Miami’s Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, and Larry Little also signed my autograph book.
My father’s favorite moment, other than seeing me enjoy one of the greatest days of my life, was watching Csonka, the game’s MVP, enter a limousine to head back to the hotel while Griese and Dolphins head coach Don Shula sat in the front of a nasty chartered bus jealously staring at Csonka’s good fortune.
My father and I reminisced about that moment and others from that day regularly up until his death in 2018.
On the way home, we listened to commentary about the game on the Chevy’s AM radio. I flipped through the pages of autographs by the light of the radio, still in disbelief that this day had happened.