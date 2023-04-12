Open for business soon

The Tractor Supply Co. store in Goliad will be open to the public on April 29.
Store manager Emily Torres said the store will have a soft opening on April 29 and a grand opening on May 6.
“We’re super excited,” Torres said. “We still have lots of people applying for jobs. People are excited about coming on board.”
Torres said the business will employ up to 16 people.
On April 5, employees were installing shelving and displays inside the store. Workers were also outside preparing the garden center.
“We will start getting product in next week,” Torres said. “Once we see the product start rolling in, things will begin to come together really fast.”
The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 1460 U.S. Highway 183, will offer farm and ranch supplies, livestock feed, power equipment, pet supplies, sporting goods, workwear, western wear, tools and hardware, gardening supplies, plants, and other rural lifestyle merchandise.
“Our garden center is a little bit larger than most TSC garden centers,” Torres said. “Usually, TSC stores try to build their garden centers to an existing TSC. We are kind of built around the garden center, so everything is included with this building.”
