GOLIAD – For the past 15 years, Patti Russo McCraney has been one of only two people to know the secret recipe behind Blue Quail Deli’s creme of jalapeño soup.
“That is our signature soup,” McCraney said. “A man just bought three quarts today.
“He wanted one for his son, one for his sister and one for himself.”
McCraney began working at the deli only four years after it opened on the square.
“I had just lost my mom to cancer,” McCraney said, adding she needed something to get her out of the house.
“They hired me for part-time, and the next thing I know, I am running it.”
The restaurant is still owned by Robin and Terry Baiamonte who keep it operating with the same hours — lunch only — as it has since they opened.
Stopping in that day was Ben, the Baiamonte’s son, and his wife Caroline Cranford.
“I came down to visit my parents,” he said. “I had to stop in here and have some creme of jalapeño soup.”
Of course, McCraney was grateful the pair stopped in to show her pictures of the wedding and their dogs.
“I worked with him and some of his friends here,” McCraney said. “He was 13 at the time.”
Ben adds, “I had a good buddy, and he and I ran around this place.
“In those days, we were less of a help and more of a hindrance.”
He is 28 now and working at a software company in Austin.
Of course, he makes time to come back home and visit family as often as he can.
“This is the longest I have been away without coming down,” he said. “My parents also had some of the soup at the house in anticipation of us coming.”
While this is his mother’s recipe, McCraney has put her own spin on the dish.
“I just made a fresh pot of it,” McCraney said smiling at Ben and his wife.
With all this talk of soup, it is important to know how to eat this dish.
“I cannot eat this soup without crumbling saltines into like Ben does,” Ben’s wife said.
Like many, Ben and his wife have been quarantined in Austin as a precaution to COVID-19.
“It is our first time out of Austin since all of this hit,” he said. “We have been trying to quarantine ourselves.”
Being back, though, reminds him of home, a business he worked at during his youth and a town where he grew up.
“With all of this going on, I really started thinking about how things are changing,” he said. “It is hard to tell what the future holds.”
The deli reopened it’s dinning room this past week allowing customers back in. During the weeks prior, it was curbside only, by governor’s order.
Customers are slowly returning as people realize they are once again able to sit down for lunch.
“I think our tourists will come back,” McCraney said, “once the parks open up and people start moving more.”
They remain only open for lunch, something that suites McCraney.
“It is an ideal job for a mom who wants to work during the day,” she said.
With only a few minutes left until closing, customers are still coming in.
This time, though, it would not be the soup that was sought.
“How about the shrimp salad,” he said.
This dish, a light lunch, is especially pleasant when the weather turns hot and a heavy meal isn’t what some would want to order.
“She usually hollers at me when she makes shrimp salad,” he said smiling.
She seems to know everyone who comes through the door, smiling as she greets each one like family.
“Remembering names is a gift the good Lord gave me,” McCraney said.
The other gift — a knack for soup.
“I tried to make it myself,” even Ben confessed. “It just wasn’t as good.”
