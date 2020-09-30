Osborne named editor

After serving as editor of the Refugio County Press since January, Jeff Osborne has also added the role of editor of the Goliad Advance-Guard to his responsibilities with Coastal Bend Publishing LLC.
“I have truly enjoyed getting to know people in the community and look forward to providing great news coverage for both Refugio and Goliad counties,” Osborne said.
He was assigned to Refugio County when Coastal Bend Publishing purchased the six newspapers formerly belonging to the Beeville Publishing Company. Before the purchase, Osborne served as editor of The Progress, which covers Live Oak and McMullen counties.
“Jeff is an outstanding newsman and I believe in his ability to lead a publication as the editor,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Content Director Kevin J. Keller. “The Advance-Guard is in good hands with Jeff.”
Osborne has more than 26 years experience in the news business, including at the Waco Tribune-Herald, Temple Daily Telegram, Waxahachie Daily Light, Brazosport Facts and Waco Today magazine. He was also editor of the Fort Bend Herald and the Stephenville Empire-Tribune.
“My family and I are glad to call South Texas our home, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the people of Refugio and Goliad counties,” he said...