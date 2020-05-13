Over drawn: Help sought to solve failed ATM theft

GOLIAD – Officials with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into the theft of an ATM from the Goliad National Bank in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 59.
According to Capt. Randy Dvorak, at 1:20 a.m. April 4, someone drove up to the ATM located outside the rear of the building in a black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Victoria.
The suspects wrapped a chain around the ATM, secured the other end to the truck and pulled the machine off its base and into a field behind the bank, Dvorak said. However, they later abandoned the vehicle and the ATM after the Chevrolet became ensnared in a barbed wire fence.
Deputies recovered both the pickup truck and the ATM.
“They were unable to access the money,” Dvorak said. “They did a lot of damage and got nothing.”
There have been no arrests. As part of their investigation, deputies are reviewing the bank’s surveillance video footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office at 361-645-3451. Anonymous tips, for which cash rewards are given for tips that lead to an arrest, can be submitted to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.