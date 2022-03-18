Well, my health has improved so much that I’m able to start cooking again as long as the recipe isn’t too long or complicated.
The latest damp cold snap we had reminded me of being in Ohio fouryears ago and attending an adult Halloween party with our “kids” on a very cold and rainy night.
At the party they served big pots of chili and someone there made a very good pan bread that had breakfast sausage in it. That food memory has stuck in my head all of these years.
So, I asked daughter Amanda to find out who made it and, if she could, to get the recipe. Turns out the mom of the party host made it, so henceforth this will be known at our house as Heidi’s Sausage Pan Bread.
The recipe called for Bisquick though and I haven’t bought a box of that in 20 years as I couldn’t stand the aftertaste of whatever leavening they use.
So, I tried a box of the H-E-B All Purpose Baking Mix and I really liked it. Also, when I made it, I changed the recipe a bit to accommodate what cheese I had on hand; plus I added some jalapenos to make it more Texan.
This goes well with any soup, stew or chili. I served it with the layered one dish meal I made for supper. We also liked it reheated the next morning with real maple syrup poured over it and with scrambled eggs and fruit on the side.
Heidi’s Sausage Pan Bread
• 1-1 lb roll breakfast sausage
ª 1/2 large onion, diced
• 2 Tbsp. diced jalapenos from a jar
• 3 cups H-E-B All Purpose Baking Mix
•1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
• 1 1/2 cups whole milk
• 1/2 tsp. salt
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 9x13 inch cake pan.
Brown and crumble the breakfast sausage along with the onion. When cooked through, drain out the grease, if there is a lot of it. Add in the diced jalapenos. Pour this mixture out on to a platter to cool.
In a large bowl, mix together the baking mix, milk, cheese and salt. When combined, fold in the cooled sausage mixture. The batter will be very thick and sticky. Dump it into the buttered pan and smooth it out evenly.
Bake for 30-35 minutes until it shows some nice light browning on the top.
Best eaten warm and slathered with lots of butter.
(Cook’s Notes: You can use a whole onion, if you like onion, but my Bil does not so; I only used half. I like the Mt. Olive brand of diced jalapeno peppers. I put my cheddar cheese in my mini-food processor as it is much faster than grating it. Heidi’s recipe called for Swiss cheese and Parmesan cheese, but I just used what I had on hand. I put a tsp. of salt in mine but I thought it came out too salty so I reduced it in this recipe.)