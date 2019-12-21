GOLIAD – Veteran law enforcement officer John Pape has announced his candidacy for the office of Constable, Precinct No. 1.
Pape has been in law enforcement and public service for more than 38 years, the last 10 of which involved working on the staff of Sheriff Kirby Brumby. He is best known as captain for that agency.
That, Pape said, just solidified his desire to keep serving Goliad’s citizens.
“I told Sheriff Brumby at the time I hired on that I was looking for a place to put down roots, and I haven’t changed one bit. We’ve built a sheriff’s office we can be proud of, and something the next sheriff can build upon,” Pape said. “I’d like to be part of Goliad’s continued growth, its continued progress, and its continued way of life. With Sheriff Brumby deciding not to run for another term, and Constable DeLaGarza doing the same, I felt it was my time to step up and do my part as elected constable.”
Pape added that it was part of his “commitment to the community.”
“That will be part of my commitment to the community; a part of my service. I will strive to do my best for everybody,” Pape said. “I will use my office in that way – both as a law enforcement office and a way to help others. That, to me, is the best way to serve.”
In addition to his experience locally, Pape holds a master peace officer rating from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, is a graduate of the 139th Session of the FBI National Academy, is a graduate of the University of Alabama and holds an advanced degree from the University of Arizona.