The city of Goliad will be in a festive mood this weekend, with the calendar’s turn to December getting the area in the holiday spirit with the “Christmas in Goliad” event.
Taking place Friday and Saturday throughout the city, the event was originally conceived as a fundraiser for the Goliad County Historical Commission in 1983. Attractions for this year’s event include arts and craft booths, food vendors, music and other entertainment. The Historical Commission event is celebrating its 37th holiday season hosting the two-day showcase.
Friday night’s main attraction is the lighted parade, beginning at 7 p.m. and proceeding around the decorated Goliad courthouse square. The Historical Commission reminds residents to light up floats as much as possible “so that each entry will shine in the night.”
Parade registration will be held beginning at 4 p.m. at the corner of S. Mount Auburn and Franklin Street. The Commission asks parade floats to enter the route from Highway 59 onto South Mount Auburn.
Upon arrival, each float will be assigned a parade number to be placed on the passenger side of the windshield. The lineup will be in place by 6:15 p.m. The commission also asks residents to refrain from using Santa Claus stand-ins during the parade.
Saturday’s festivities also feature vendor booths, food and entertainment. One highlight of the day will also be Miss Ruby’s Corral, where authors sign and sell their books. Santa Claus himself will also be on the scene on his longhorn steer.
For more information on the weekend’s events, call the Goliad County Historical Commission at 361-645-8767.