Parade, Kona Ice benefit planned at elementary

GOLIAD – Students are not in school, and teachers aren’t in their classrooms. And that is something that will not change for the remainder of this school year.
But it isn’t stopping those who know how hard these teachers are working to see that their students continue to receive the education they deserve.
“It just doesn’t feel right not to have the teachers here,” said Patricia Huber, elementary school principal.
Throughout the week, she and other administrators have been doing what they can to honor there staff despite the school building’s closure over COVID-19.
“We ended up doing a day for every grade level,” Huber said. Of course, they were not just honoring teachers, but included parents and nurses.
Volunteers at the elementary mustered their forces and offered up a variety of homemade sweets, snacks and drinks for teachers Wednesday.
On May 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., parents and their children are also invited to drive by the school where teachers will be waiting out front to cheer them on as this year comes to a close.
“All of the teachers will be out front,” Huber said.
Parents, said April Click, a volunteer at the school, invited other parents to decorate their cars in true parade fashion.
In the bus pick up area, starting at 4 p.m., Kona Ice will have two of their trailers set up selling sno cones as a benefit for the elementary. The money raised goes to help the students, including paying for rewards and incentives for the students.
“We are going to have one over there and one at the outdoor patio,” Huber said.
While the details for this are nearly finalized, there was one element they had yet to decide upon.
What should this parade be called?
“That is all we are missing — a name,” she said.
Within a few minutes, during the school’s volunteer snack giveaway to teachers, several ideas emerged including, Celebrate Our Students.
A decision was made though and the name was chosen — Parading into Summer Break.
The school’s newest cheerleading squad might also make an appearance — Sandy Tizer, Angel Soft and Germa Phobe.
“We had to get creative for Teacher Appreciation Week with everything going on,” she said while donning one of the cheerleading uniforms.
