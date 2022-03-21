An alleged incident between two Goliad ISD Goliad High School students has prompted parents and clergy to voice concerns of possible racial discrimination within the school district.
During the March 7 meeting of Goliad ISD’s board of trustees, Shana Franklin, mother of two Goliad High School freshman students, and Pastor Ira E. Antoine of Goliad’s Minnehula Baptist Church claimed the school district does not seriously address complaints from minorities concerning on-campus incidents.
“People I counsel tell me they can’t even get an audience with school administrators to express their concerns,” Antoine said. “Issues are swept under the rug.”
Franklin said her daughter, a freshman at Goliad High School, was allegdely the target of threats from another female student in late February. According to Franklin, the female student who is white, allegdely confronted her daughter, who is Black, while her daughter was in a restroom stall on the Goliad High School campus. Franklin’s daughter said the girl shouted a racial slur during the incident.
Franklin said it was retaliation for her daughter reporting the girl to the high school staff for calling her the N-word.
“They told my daughter the problem would be taken care of,” Franklin said. “The next day in the restroom, the girl allegdely pounds, beats, bangs, kicks the stall while my daughter is using the bathroom,” Franklin said. “My daughter got her phone out and took a picture of her shoes.”Franklin, who claims her daughter had been the target of racial slurs and threats from the girl since January, said the girl confronted her daughter’s younger cousin the next day and told him she was not afraid of Franklin’s daughter and would “beat her ass.”
On March 1, Franklin’s daughter got into a physical altercation with the girl on the high school campus.
“My daughter said she just popped. She couldn’t take it any longer,” Franklin said. “She claims the girl was looking at her crazy all day everywhere she went.”
Franklin said her daughter received 120 days in the school district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP). In a special meeting on March 10, the Goliad ISD board of trustees met in closed session and reduced the DAEP period for Franklin’s daughter to the end of the school year.
“I’m still not satisfied,” Franklin said after the March 10 meeting. “This is still going to be on my daughter’s record. I would like to see the other involved student get the same discipline. But she got zero.”
Superintendent Ackley did not atend the March 10 meeting.
A recent Instagram post with photos of Black Goliad ISD students titled “Goliad Monkeys” was also referenced during the March 7 school board meeting.
Brandon Huber, president of the Goliad ISD board of trustees, reponded to the public comment during the packed March 7 meeting.
“Like you said, it doesn’t matter where you come from, who your parents are, it doesn’t matter.,” Huber said. “Goliad ISD is here to provide opportunities for our kids and, if that’s not occurring, we need to fix it and we will. And I ask for help from the community, I mean the board, you know we’re here, administration is here, but as a community, we ask for input from everybody.”
The following was posted on the Goliad High School Facebook page the next day, March 8:
“Goliad ISD is aware of concerns regarding reports of racial discrimination and/or bullying by students in the district. The District does not tolerate known behavior that disrupts the safety or educational opportunities of any student at Goliad ISD.
“The Board of Trustees and administration encourages anyone who suspects either racial discrimination or bullying of a student to report the incident to school personnel. If any parent has reason to believe that their student is a victim or a perpetrator of such activity, then the GISD requests that parent contact the campus principal and/or take action at home to immediately correct the behavior. Collaboration between the school and the home produces the best outcome for all students.
“Although Texas and federal law prohibit the District from commenting on specific student incidents, the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees and administration remain committed to providing a safe and positive atmosphere in which all of our students can flourish and reach their potential.”
Ackley said he can’t comment on student disciplinary issues within the school district. He did say the school district does take the allegations seriously.
“These things don’t help us get better,” Ackley said of the alleged incidents. “This makes us take steps back from helping kids achieve the things they need to achieve. We don’t want these things to happen at our school or personal lives. We just don’t believe in that type of treatment towards other people.”
Franklin claims the school district has failed to properly inform parents of the protocols in reporting bullying, harassment and racial discrimination.
“They want us to not know how to file forms,” Franklin said. “We as parents need to now how to do it the right way. A lot of parents don’t know that if their child is being bullied or called these names, they can file right there. They don’t even know that there is a form. The communication is all verbal. Nothing is written down. There needs to be a paper trail so they see there is a problem.”
Franklin, who graduated from Goliad High School in 2002, said both her children transferred to Goliad ISD in January after attending school in Corpus Christi.
Franklin said new students to the school district are allegdely subject to bullying and harassment. She said her children had never previously received any disciplinary action in school.
“There is a slim chance to none that I will send my kids to Goliad High School next year,” Franklin said. “My kids have never had any problems with other students at school.”
Ackley said the school district will focus on addressing the complaints.
“Their concerns were definitely heard,” Ackley said. “There will be immediate action taken by the district to educate all of our students. Everybody has the right to come to school and be safe and not be bullied or picked on. We need to all treat each other with respect.”
One day after the March 7 school board meeting, the Advance-Guard was contacted by a parent of a Goliad Middle School child. According to the parents claims, the 13-year-old female child, who is Hispanic, was called a racial slur by a male student on March 8.
“This little boy called my daughter the N-word,” the parent said. “He has been bullying my daughter since they went back to school after the COVID shutdown.”
“We don’t tolerate that word,” Ackley said. “It’s a derogatory comment. If someone came to us and told us someone was called that, we would deal with it.”
Franklin, who is a native of Goliad, said racism in the community has increased since she attended Goliad High School.
“I was born at the Goliad hospital,” said Franklin, who was a track and field standout at Goliad High School. “I brought my kids down to Goliad because we wanted to settle down. The racism was here when I went to school here. But it’s most definitely worse now.
“I’m just fighting for my daughter because this is not right.”
