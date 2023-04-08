Park offering activities throughout April

The Goliad State Park & Historic Site is hosting a variety of events and activities this month.
Art in the Park will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 when guests can show off their creativity outdoors.
Also on Saturday, April 8, the park will host a Night Hike for guests to learn about how the park’s nocturnal creatures thrive in the dark.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, guests can participate in Naturally Beautiful Dyes to learn the sources of color used to dye materials thousands of years ago.
On Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 23, the park will host Codrage – The Leaves that Bind at 10 a.m. Guests will be able to discover how Native Americans in the area made rope from yucca leaves.
Guests can participate in Trade Beads – Universal Currency at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 to learn how colorful beads played a big role in the success of European exploration in the area.
The annual Chapel Illumination will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Each year, the sun lines up perfectly through a window to illuminate the crucifix above the front altar of Mission Espiritu Santo.
On Saturday, April 22, the park will offer Plants of the Mission at 10 a.m. Guests can explore how Native Americans utilized plants in the area for food, clothing and tools.
Guests can participate in Native American Games at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, and take part in an guided Aranama Nature Trail Hike at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Each Sunday during April at 8:30 a.m., guests can have a complimentary cup of coffee and learn how the Civilian Conservation Corps Company 3822-V changed the face of the park with the reconstruction of Mission Espiritu Santo.
Mission History Tours are also offered each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
