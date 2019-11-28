BERCLAIR – The artwork of Alexis Ramos is on display now through Dec. 29 at the Berclair Mansion.
The work is available for viewing during the regular tours on Sundays.
It will also be a highlight of the Christmas at the Mansion benefit on Dec. 21. Tickets, available at Wicker Basket, Hogue’s, Schulz & Wroten and Goliad Chamber of Commerce, are still available for this event at $25 each.
Kathleen Trial, reporter for the Beeville Art Association, is also inviting vendors to set up a booth and display their wares at the event.
Those wishing to participate can call Becky Sherman at 251-382-3820 for more information.
Ramos also recently had a showing at Coastal Bend College.
“The cake series began as an effort to transfer my knowledge of cake decorating into as many forms of art as possible,” Ramos wrote in her artist statement. “My affinity for the technique and discipline in pastry design drove me to attend culinary school in efforts to learn traditional Wilton cake-piping techniques.
“After learning that I was beginning to aspire to create sculptural cakes, I transferred to the studio arts to learn about infrastructure and further my sculpture skills. My goal was to create a frosting-like consistency by changing the slip viscosity to enable it to hold its form.
Food, she said, has a connection with family and culture.
“I also wanted to research how food is often the focal point of special occasions,” she wrote. “In Latino culture, food is how we convey love, sadness, and mark special occasions.
“Food is a time for family and sharing and this body of work is my way of sharing my love and respect for a fleeting art form that tastes so good that we often overlook the artistry it embodies.”