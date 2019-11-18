Pauline Nell Nagel Bruns, 89, of Goliad entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Seguin, Texas on August 19, 1930, to Gilbert Sam Nagel and Elsie Koehler Nagel.
Pauline was active in the St. John’s Lutheran Church and loved to play Bridge. She was also a Daughter’s of Republic Texas member in Seguin.
She married Calvin G. Bruns on September 17, 1950. She is survived by her three children, Carol (Dudley) Rains, George (Sandy) Bruns and David (Lesley) Bruns; six grandchildren, Colton Rains, Jerret (Brittany) Rains, Blake (Alyssa) Bruns, Jordan Bruns, Channing Bruns and Mallory Bruns; special friends, Brandon, Kendon and Caleb Christian; five great-grandchildren, Cavan, Aubrynn, Walker Rains, Justice and Kynzley Rains.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Nathan Kiser.
Pallbearers will be Colton Rains, Cavan Rains, Jerret Rains, Marshall Henson, Leslie Zillig and Jay Harvey. Honorary Pallbearers are Channing and Mallory Bruns, Harry Heil, Johnnie Faye Hausmann, Oney Hagans and the Bridge Club Group.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad, Texas or Hospice of South Texas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 beginning at noon with family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad with Pastor Randy Bruno officiating. Burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad.