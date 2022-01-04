Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has responded to Goliad County’s border disaster declaration. Goliad County Attorney Rob Baiamonte had requested advice previously regarding a county judge’s authority to make and terminate a local disaster declaration.
An unprecedented amount of undocumented immigrants have been crossing the border. This has affected several Texas cities. In May 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster for counties near the border. This declaration included Goliad County.
County Judge Mike Bennett stated that he saw a need for a disaster declaration. The issue is still ongoing. The night of the Commissioners Court meeting on Nov. 22, there was a bailout in Goliad County. The declaration of disaster by Bennett is largely in line with Abbott’s declaration.
Paxton noted in his letter that a county judge may declare a local state of disaster, limited by any existing state laws and executive orders and proclamations issued by the governor.
Along with this power, the county judge also is permitted to terminate local disaster declarations at any time. The commissioners court may prevent the extension of a disaster declaration beyond seven days and may also revoke consent for the continuation after the fact.
A county judge lacks authority to declare a new disaster under the same circumstances without the commissioners court’s approval following the first seven day period.
In Paxton’s letter, it is made clear that “individuals crossing the border into the county could and has created circumstances warranting emergency action and a local disaster declaration.
With this letter, it is clear that the county judge, in some cases with the consent of the Commissioners Court, has the authority to make, revoke, and extend local disaster declarations.
