GOLIAD – The Goliad County Area Go Texan committee is bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Saturday, Aug. 10, with DVS Productions, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Limited sponsor packages are still available.
Tickets are being sold now. Prices for adult tickets are $20 and $10 for 12 and under. Tickets are available in Goliad at: Ag Med Supply, Goliad County Farm Bureau and the Goliad Chamber of Commerce. In Victoria, at Foster Creek Station. Box seats are available with a waiting list already started.
“The committee would like to thank the Goliad County Commissioners’ Court, Goliad County Fair Association and its Rodeo Committee for support of this endeavor,” said Goliad Extension Agent Brian D. Yanta.
For information contact Dawn Butler, Pat Calhoun, Robbie Camacho, Cheryl Campbell, Debbie Foster, Cheyanne Fromme, Todd Fuller, Shawn Hoff, Lane Homeyer, Gary Jarzombek, Jason Mares, Joby Moore, Denise Prescott, Melanie Schendel, Lana Schmidt-Morris, Russell Schmidt, Kay Walker, Steven Webel, Michael Whitehead and Brian or Wendy Yanta.