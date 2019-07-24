PFC Castro completes Airborne training

GOLIAD – Goliad native PFC Benjamin Diego Castro has completed Airborne training in Ft. Benning, Georgia.
He earned his Airborne wings by completing an intensive program of instruction to build individual skills.
He completed five parachute jumps with the T-11 parachute at 1,250 feet from both the C-130 and C-17 aircrafts.
Castro has joined the tradition of Airborne soldiers as a body of fighting men and women, setting an example of determination and courage.
He was graduated from Navarro High School in 2017 and enlisted in the Army shortly after. In February of 2018, he completed Basic Training in Ft. Benning. He attended Advanced Individual Training at the Defense Information School (DINFOS) in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and graduated in September.
He is assigned to the 55th Signal Company in Ft. Meade as a Combat Photographer, officially known as a Combat Production specialist.
He is the son of Jesse and Leticia Castro-Padilla and the grandson of Ray and Claudina Castro, formerly of Goliad.