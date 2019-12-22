Pitts to run for commissioner

GOLIAD – Glenn Pitts, a 58 year-old Goliad resident, has announced he is running for Precinct 3 county commissioner.
“I was inspired by President Trump,” he says, “and all he has gone through.”
He joins incumbent Mickey White, Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby and retired EMS Director John Creech in seeking the seat.
Pitts, is a sales manager for Goliad Auto Parts.
November’s election is not the first for Pitts.
“I ran for the same seat in 2007,” he remembers.
“I was new to town and didn’t know many people; I got only about seven percent of the votes,” he remembers.
He is frank in his criticism of the current court.
“There are so many toes stepped on at every session,” he says. “They need someone to ease the tension. I also think a lot of (the commissioners) need direction. I think they fire their bullets in all sorts of areas. They don’t get much work done when they have meetings because they don’t do a lot of their homework. The reason they have to table so much stuff is because they have not thought out the process. They seem to argue less with facts and more with opinions.”
Aware of how his criticisms might be received by members of the court, Pitts says “I’m not mad at anyone. I don’t have an ego to bruise.
“But, if I am elected, I believe I could be a calming voice that’s needed.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.