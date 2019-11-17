Plymale to retire

GOLIAD – Goliad Independent School District Superintendent Dave Plymale is retiring.
He notified board members by email before Monday’s regular session that he would retire at the end of the year.
In his email message, Plymale explained the main reason for his decision was health.
“As many of you know since moving to GISD in December 2015, Kristi and I have overcome several health related issues, from Kristi beating cancer, to successfully completing her knee replacement therapy. Recently I underwent back surgery and I am told that there will be a two-month recovery period from back surgery before physical therapy can begin in January.”
Because of the therapy timeline, he said, he notified the board his retirement was effective Dec. 31.
“As I reflect on the past few years, it has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve as your superintendent,” he wrote.
“GISD is a special place full of outstanding educators, top-notch students and great leaders.”
Plymale then praised the Goliad community
“What separates Goliad from other communities is our commitment to see our students be successful and (to) create educational opportunities that are offered at larger schools.”
In his letter, Plymale listed some of the accomplishments of his tenure in the face of a 30-percent cut in state funding, including:
•Designed and launched a vision statement along with designing and launching a strategic plan.
•Launched career certification courses in robotics, engineering, drone flight engineering and pharmacy tech.
•Launched a Teacher Leadership Academy which provides activities and leadership opportunities for teachers
•Watched students excel with multiple team state championships in volleyball, FFA shooting, UIL Constitutional Debate and robotics, and multiple individual state champions in FFA shooting and track and field
•Been rated in the top 25 of the UIL’s prestigious Lone Star Cup every year.”
During this semester, he also led the board in securing adequate funding for the system’s school resource officer and led the board in deciding to start the process of arming teachers.
“I pledge to make this transition smooth and fully trust (the) school board will find the best leader who will fulfill the needs of the students, staff and community,” he wrote.
In late March, the board hired as assistant superintendent Chris Ulcak, a longtime friend of Plymale.
Whether the board will name Ulcak as superintendent, interim superintendent or initiate a head-hunting search will be decided in what Board President Brandon Huber expects will be a series of special board sessions.
