Pooling for Texas history

GOLIAD – To promote Goliad history, Rick Barkley – who builds swimming pools – not only is on a mission, he built one.
The 59-year-old has constructed a diminutive replica of the Presidio La Bahia chapel as part of a swimming pool and hot tub he has built for Goliad resident Russell Moya.
Barkley, who is the owner of Barkley Pools and Spas in San Antonio, explains that he is on a spiritual mission as he completes the pool.
“Whenever I build a pool, I try to make something artistic to tie the pool in with the family or the community,” he says.
When he started, Barkley was just building a pool. But as he studied local history, the idea of the chapel grew. “I asked Mr. Moya to give me some artistic license.
“I thought it would be a good idea to get some recognition for Goliad,” he says,“ which has been forgotten.”
The pool and the edifice are built of stone, which Barkley says requires 75 percent less maintenance.
“Also, the stone is 17 percent stronger than concrete,” he notes.
The poolside mission is used both as a water fountain – water flows like a waterfall into the pool from the chapel’s roof and also down a curved stairway.
Inside the chapel is a silhouetted cross that reflects in the pool.
If the Moyas wish, they can adjust the flow with a remote, along with turning on or off water fountains adjacent to the pool. The color of the lighting also can be similarly adjusted.
In his seven years in business, the Moya pool is his first out-of-town project.
Barkley hopes media exposure will attract television producers such as Bob Phillips’ Texas Country Reporter.
“The Texas history is here. If the people at the Alamo don’t recognize it then they are brain dead,” Barkley says.
The pool and chapel is at its best at night, he suggests, when the chapel cross is reflected on the surface of the pool water.
“This is designed to be a spiritual pool.”
