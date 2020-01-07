GOLIAD – Virginia Post has announced she is running for constable of Precinct #2 in Goliad County.
“I bring with me a vast wealth of law enforcement experience, training and abilities to work with other agencies to continue the safety of Goliad County and its residents,” she says.
She is the lead security officer and safety trainer for South Texas Electric Cooperative.
Post was graduated from Texas A&M University in 2000 with a degree in Agricultural Development. She also was graduated from the Victoria College Police Academy in 2002.
“I started my law enforcement career in 2004 in Goliad as a reserve deputy for the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office. At the same time, I was also working as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In 2005 I joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an agriculture specialist at the Houston Seaport.”
While stationed there, she received an award for First Time Pest interception (which means she was able to find an insect in one of the port containers which could cause havoc on US Agriculture).
“I transferred my commission to Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy so I could continue my law enforcement career. While I was at Harris County, I became a marine enforcement safety officer, a field training officer and was a certified mounted patrol officer.”
In 2008 she transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Division as a marine interdiction agent, where she earned the position of vessel commander and participated in several joint operations with the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.
She also was tasked as a liaison with the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force. In addition to this, she assisted DEA and Homeland Security Investigations with special projects.