During a previous Goliad County Commissioners Court meeting on Dec. 13, 2021, Goliad County Attorney Rob Baiamonte made the decision to resign from his position.
With a vacancy in the office of county attorney for Goliad, it was decided that Assistant District Attorney Timothy R. Poynter should be appointed county attorney pro tem in all criminal matters before Goliad County and any of its courts.
Poynter was sworn in during the Jan. 10 Commissioners Court meeting.
This decision is in accordance with Article 2.07 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure. This article makes clear that a county judge may make the decision to appoint a county attorney pro tem from any county or district. In this case, Judge Mike Bennett made the decision to appoint Poynter.
Under Article 2.07 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, the duties of the appointed office are in addition to any duties the attorney may have in their present office. Furthermore, the attorney is not entitled to any additional compensation unless otherwise provided by Article 2.07.
Poynter was sworn in by Bennett, the both of them displaying a professional familiarity with one another during the meeting. Bennett made clear that Poynter would not be acting as county attorney and will serve solely as prosecutor in county court for criminal misdemeanor cases.
It was Bennett’s decision to appoint Poynter to the position. Bennett noted that Poynter is the only one who could get the job done for them.
“He is the only prosecutor we have in Goliad County,” said Bennett. “I think there is a grand total of five lawyers that live in Goliad County. He came to me and asked because he has experience working in this courthouse and he lives in Refugio so we thought it was a good fit. He gets along well with the rest of the commissioners so it was just a good fit for us.
“He’s a go-getter and we will try to speed up the process, in other words, streamline our process and try to eliminate some of the resets as possible. Just keep our docket moving. I guess that’s just my goal, keep our docket moving.”
Poynter has been working with law enforcement in Goliad for quite awhile.
“I have worked here for five years. I have a great relationship with law enforcement. I love this community. I think it is a great small town. I am just excited to be of service to it.”
Poynter commented that the appointment process may seem complicated to some but it ultimately is not as complicated as some may perceive.
“They need a county attorney to represent this state and the county in misdemeanor court,” said Poynter. “I am a professional prosecutor, I already represent the state in felony court. They approached other members of the community that are qualified, to qualify you have to be an attorney. ... They approached the qualified candidates, they asked them, they talked to them. No long term solution was reached. In the meantime they need a prosecutor and I was willing to step up and help them out.”
Poynter comments that he will serve in this capacity until the vacancy is filled by someone qualified to be the county attorney. County attorneys are an elected position. To be elected as county attorney, an attorney must live within the county they are representing.
After the meeting concluded, Poynter remained in the building, standing in photos with his family and Bennett. He also conversed with Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who was at the meeting for sheriff’s office business.
“(We) are excited to welcome Tim Poynter as our new County Attorney Pro-Tem,” a post on the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read. “Poynter has been an outstanding ally in our fight against crime as our felony prosecutor, and we look forward to his expertise and dedication in misdemeanor prosecutions. This will be a great benefit to our efforts to make Goliad a safer place to live.”
Poynter will continue to represent the county in misdemeanor cases for the time being.
