Presidio gets a facelift

GOLIAD – At a certain age, a facelift becomes important.
The Presidio La Bahia has reached that age.
Victoria Sweeping crews have been high-pressure cleaning the interior and exterior walls of the fort since late June.
They are expected to complete the $100,000 project by the end of summer, according to Scott McMahon, director of the historic fort.
The company also is repairing and sealing the rocks that comprise the walls and doing more delicate repairs to the interior and exterior of the chapel.
McMahon says he has received numerous phone calls complaining that the rocks, discolored by weather and pollution, gave an appearance of age.
“When the fort was at its peak,” he says, “it was constantly being maintained.” The bright, white walls, he says, are truer to the historic look.
McMahon says the last time the walls were sealed was right after the fort was restored in 1967.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com