Scott McMahon is excited about the new era that will soon begin for Presidio La Bahia.
The Texas Historical Commission will soon take the lead in the daily operations of the presidio. McMahon, the Presidio La Bahia site director; Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria; and Bill Irwin, THC director of historic site operations, will provide information on the new partnership at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Julie Wimberly Building located at the Goliad County Fairgrounds.
“It’s going to be a good thing for us,” said McMahon, who will maintain his position at the presidio. “The agency can help promote the presidio and, in turn, the community a lot better. I’m excited because we’ve got a great story to tell here. Right now, we have limited staff to tell that story. I’m looking forward to having new interpreters coming onboard to be able to promote things better here.”
The THC will assume management of the presidio. The property will still be owned by the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. Sunday Mass will still be held at the Our Lady of Loreto Chapel.
McMahon said he will be able to bring in historical interpreters to conduct school tours and regular presentations. The presidio currently employs two people.
“This is going to bring us a lot of resources we haven’t had available to us,” McMahon said. “We are going to have a lot of people who can help with maintenance and upkeep of the property and the structures here.”
McMahon said the partnership had been in the works for several years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” McMahon said. “I know when I came here, there was some talk about it. I knew there was some interest from the THC. We’ve met several times and visited about different things. Finally, all of the pieces are kind of coming together.”
Upgrading of the site’s infrastructure will begin soon.
“There are things we need to do here that we really haven’t been able to do,” McMahon said. “Some of it is due to funding. Some of it is just not having the right people to come tackle some of these projects.”
