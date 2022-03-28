The Presidio La Bahia Goliad Massacre and Living History Program will be back in full force this year as over 200 reenactors will participate in the 36th annual event on March 26 and 27.
The event was canceled in 2020 and abbreviated in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, we’re back on track for the traditional event with three battles during the day on Saturday, candlelight tours Saturday evening, and the massacre reenactment Sunday morning,” said Scott McMahon, Presidio La Bahia director. “We will wrap things up with the memorial at the Fannin Monument.”
General admission and candlelight tour tickets will go on sale at the presidio at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Following is the schedule for the two-day event:
Saturday, March 26
• 9 a.m. - Gates open
• 10 a.m. - Infantry/Cavalry and Artillery Skirmish
• 10:30 a.m. - Living History Program
• 11 a.m. - Presentation in chapel courtyard by James Walker Fannin (Wade Dillon)
• Noon - Showing of “Presidio La Bahia and its Place in the History of Texas”
• 1 p.m. - Cavalry Skirmish
• 2 p.m. - Living History Program
• 3 p.m. - Battle of Coleto Creek
• 4 p.m. - Living History Program
• 5 p.m. - Gates close
• 6:30-9 p.m. - Candlelight Tour
Sunday, March 27
• 9 a.m. - Gates open
• 9:30 a.m. - Isaac Hamilton portrayal by David Scott
• 10 a.m. - Death march from chapel to massacre site (followed by Isaac Hamilton portrayal by David Scott, execution of Colonel Fannin and other Texians)
• 11:30 a.m. - Memorial service
