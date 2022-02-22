Rev. Frederick “Father Fred” J. Janecek will serve as the new priest for the All Saint Orthodox Church, 8394 Nursery Drive, in Victoria.
The church has been without a priest for more than two years since the death of Father Dimitri Cozby.
Father Fred was born near Charco, 16 miles west of Goliad in Goliad County. He attended Immaculate Conception Church and the public schools in Goliad.
He attended St. John’s and Assumption Seminaries in San Antonio. Father Fred has served as a teacher at Our Lady of Victory School in Victoria.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, earned a Master’s degree in Theology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonino and a Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
While in Wisconsin he held licenses in clinical social work and marriage and family therapy. After working for 25 years with the Wisconsin Department of Health and Family (Social) Services Father Fred retired as a social worker.
The Orthodox priest has also worked in the Probation and Parole Agency, Mendota Mental Health Institute and the Divisions of Heath with nursing homes and hospitals.
Father Fred frequently serves in the Greek and Antiochian Orthodox Churches that have headquarter in Constantinople - Istanbul and Damascus.
Father Fred served St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Appleton, Wisconsin for two years.
In addition to that assignment, the clergyman has served as a supply priest in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.
Some of his other accolades include serving as a representative to the Wisconsin Council of Churches, being on the External Steering Committee of the Lubar Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions (Christian, Jewish and Muslim) and being a board member of several religious organizations.
Father Fred has been active in hospital and health care ministries, giving presentations on the spiritual aspects of death and dying. He is active in giving spiritual direction and pastoral counseling.
With his special interest in the Bible and the Liturgy, he believes in representing Orthodoxy to ecumenical groups.