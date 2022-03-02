Incumbent Mike Bennett defeated challenger Alicia Cowley by 94 votes in the Republican Party primary election for the Goliad County judge office.
According to unofficial results, Bennett received 860 votes to Cowley's 766. Early voting was nearly even, with Bennett holding a 394-385 edge. Bennett received 466 votes on Election Day compared to Cowley's 381.
Bennett will now face Democrat Mary Ellen Flores in the general election.
Vickie Quinn defeated Bryan Howard for the GOP nomination for the county clerk/district clerk office for Goliad County. Quinn received 869 votes to Howard's 724.
No Democrat filed for the county clerk/district clerk office.
There will be a runoff between David Young and Lionel Garcia for the GOP county commissioner Precinct 2 nomination. Young received 195 votes (46.1 percent) while Garcia received 138 votes (32.6 percent) and Robert Zavesky received 90 votes (21.3 percent).
Since no candidate reached 50 percent of the vote, Young and Garcia will meet in a runoff. The runoff winner will face Democrat incumbent Alonzo Morales in the general election.
There will also be a runoff between Robert Bone and Kevin Fagg for GOP county commissioner Precinct 4 nomination.
Bone received 212 votes (40.5 percent), Fagg 157 votes (30.0 percent), Matthew Farris 127 votes (24.3 percent) and Staci Holbert 27 votes (0.05 percent).
No Democrat filed for the office.
A third runoff will be between Pat Calhoun and Herman Roe II for the GOP justice of the peace No. 1 nomination.
Calhoun received 294 votes (39.1 percent), Roe 291 votes (38.7 percent) and Malinda Garcia Rodriguez 167 votes (22.2 percent).
The runoff winner will face Democrat Sylvia Valdez in the general election.