GOLIAD – Students in the Goliad Independent School District were scheduled to begin instruction on the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and in contrast to many area schools, GISD is providing face-to-face in-classroom instruction rather than only a distance learning format to start the school year.
“Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m. and we’re excited,” said Dr. Brandon Enos, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the district.
Parents have been advised that every student attending school should wear a face mask or face shield, and parents can choose to also bring in desk shields for their children if they choose to do so.
Previously, it was said that children under 10 would not be required to wear a face mask or have a face shield; however, the district is now asking the younger students to comply with the mask and/or shield requests to help everyone stay safe and to also avoid potential disruptions to learning.
“We understand that some parents/guardians will choose to opt out of this request,” Enos said. “According to the state guidance we currently are operating within, your child will be sent home for either 10 school days or will be allowed to return to school after receiving a negative COVID-19 test if he or she was in close contact with a student or staff member who exhibits symptoms if he or she is not wearing a mask or shield.”
In a note to parents, Enos said those precautions are something that the district must take in order to help ensure everyone’s safety.
Jeff Osborne is an editor for Coastal Bend Publishing. He can be reached at 361-645-2330 or josborne@mysoutex.com.