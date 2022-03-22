Refugio County Tax Assessor-Collector Ida Turner announced a new program designed to help homeowners stay in their homes.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides money to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic avoid foreclosure of their homestead.
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is implementing the program in Texas and it was set to live on March 2.
Homeowners may soon be eligible for up to $25,000 in past due property taxes and $40,000 in past due mortgage payments under a pilot program targeting people who experienced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Turner the program will pay the 2020 and prior taxes for homeowners who qualify.
Basis Eligibility Guidelines:
• Late on 1 or more payments: mortgage, property taxes
• Household income $79,000 or less
• Your primary residence (own and occupy)
• Experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 (lost income, increased expenses such as child care, medical supplies, food, clothing, etc. due to the pandemic)
Required documents:
• Approved form of ID (driver’s license, social security card, military ID, state ID or birth certificate
• Verified income statement (W-2, IRS form 1099, tax return, pay stub or employer attestation
• Evidence of delinquency (delinquent tax statement or notice from tax attorney
Homeowners who have delinquent taxes can apply to the program and, if they qualify, TDHCA will send a check for the delinquent amount to their local tax office so that homeowners avoid foreclosures.
The payment is a grant and not a loan.
There is no repayment required.
Turner hopes homeowners in need will apply since this help from TDHCA is available.
For more information on the program, contact www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com or call (833) 651-3874 or the Refugio County Tax Office at (361) 526-2023.
Information submitted by Ida Turner, Refugio County Tax Assessor-Collector