The line stretched around the block and down the streets as an estimated 750 plates were sold to help fund the 2023 Project Graduation in Goliad.
Lending a hand, as has been done many times for such events this year in Goliad, was Atzenhoffer Chevrolet which donated the food for the benefit.
“Every dollar they make, they keep,” said Jamie Erickson, community engagement representative at the Victoria car dealership. “When someone gives $10 to the class of 2023, 100% of that $10 goes to that class.”
Harley Jarzombek, a junior at the high school, offered her appreciation to the people who bought the pork chop dinner plates Monday, Jan. 10.
“From the class of 2023, we would like to thank everyone who supported us, bought tickets, and helped out during this fundraiser and we look forward to our upcoming senior year,” she said.
“Project Graduation was started a few years back to help keep the just-graduated kids safe on graduation night.
“All the money we raise will benefit the class of 2023 on graduation night.”
Erickson said that preparations for this meal began about 1 p.m. that day to have the pork chops cooked in time for the evening distribution.
“We also cooked 55 gallons of green beans,” Erickson said. “That is a lot of cans and each had to be opened by hand.”
Along with the 350 pounds of green beans, was 300 pounds of potato salad needed for the meals.
The volunteers took their remaining plates and donated them to the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office for the employees working that evening.
“We would not have had the success we did without the generous donation from Atzenhoffer Chevrolet,” said Lana Jarzombek.
“They are committed to helping organizations in our community, as well as, surrounding communities.
“Jamie Erickson of Atzenhoffer Chevroket was the chief cook and did an amazing job preparing the meal. His enthusiasm, passion and love for helping others is apparent in all that he does.
“We have received many compliments on the meal and are so pleased with the way it turned out.
“Thank you to all the community members that bought tickets and/or made a donation to the Class of 2023’s Project Graduation Fundraiser.”
“The people of Goliad are just amazing,” he said. “I really have fun when I do anything in Goliad because the people of Goliad are really great people.”
This isn’t the first time that Erickson’s help was enlisted for a Goliad organization.
He recalls when he was asked to help Goliad Youth Sports raise money to buy pads and helmets.
“We raised $10,000,” he said of that similar dinner.
“It allowed an additional 40 kids to come out for Goliad Youth Football,” Erickson said.
Then there was the booster club’s benefit that ended up being the same day as an approaching hurricane.
“They still raised $6,500,” Erickson said.
This most recent Project Graduation benefit drew about a dozen volunteers to help serve and distribute the meals.
Among those there in the parking lot of Backwoods and Bling for the Class of 2023 benefit were Lana and Gary Jarzombek.
“Harley, it was her birthday,” Erickson said. “It was Lana and Gary’s anniversary and they were out there handing out plates. That tells you a lot about the people in Goliad.
“When we did the benefit for the booster club, coach (Kevin) Salazar was out there handing out plates.
“The community of Goliad supports their kids. They support their school.”
Of course the students too are willing to do their part and come out to help with the benefits.
“When the kids are out there fixing plates, you never hear one say, ‘I am bored’ or ‘I don’t want to do this.’”