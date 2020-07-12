Promise of a game changer for Goliad

Brian Dlugosch (center), owner of The Texan, watches as daughters – Bentley (left) and Britley cut the ribbon June 26 to signify the grand opening of his newest location in Goliad. Also joining in the celebration are (from left) Sara Gutierrez, Rachel Caraway and Emma Guerra of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce, Willie Nelson of the Goliad Economic Development Corp., The Texan managers Sandra Alexander and Donna Sitka, Bailey Dlugosch, Sayuri Dlugosch, Denise Dlugosch holding baby Beau Dlugosch, Manager Kelsey Bundy of The Texan in Goliad, Brylee Dlugosch and Julie Bunnham of The Texan. (Photo by William J. Gibbs Jr.)