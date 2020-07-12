Promise of a game changer for Goliad

GOLIAD – Not only is Goliad’s newest retail store bringing clean restrooms, fresh food choices and gasoline and diesel 24 hours a day, it also is bringing 40 jobs to the community.
The Texan, located at 534 E. Pearl St., celebrated its grand opening June 26 with a ribbon cutting, free samples and various contest drawings. The company’s owner, Brian Dlugosch, said the Yorktown-based organization has expanded its portfolio to eight stores in South and West Texas, and it continues to grow. The Texan employs approximately 250 full- and part-time workers across its stores.
“We like small communities,” he said. “We saw that there was a void for something nice, and we bring good food along with it. We consider ourselves a restaurant within a convenience store.”
The Texan offers typical convenience store fare including gasoline and diesel, tobacco products, cold beer, coffee and snack foods, but it also has a plethora of hot food items that can be enjoyed to go or in its cafeteria-style dining area.
Christy Billo of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce said, “I think it is a great addition to Goliad. We needed something bigger that trucks could pull into and get gas, that people pulling trailers could pull into.”
To those who never have been inside The Texan, Dlugosch said visitors can expect an atmosphere that is “very clean, friendly. If they’re going for the food, there’s always fresh food. We pride ourselves on our clean bathrooms, and all of our stores are always well stocked. We do everything we can to keep it clean and stocked for our customers.”
Willie Nelson of the Goliad Economic Development Corporation sees nothing but pluses.
“It’s opportunity,” he said. “They’re employing 40 people, paying $13 to $15 per hour, with 401K. That’s 40 people in Goliad who didn’t have this opportunity last year.
“They’re the largest private employer in Goliad ... The only larger employer here is the school district.”
Dlugosch said that while the event marked the grand opening, the store actually has been in operation since March, opening just two weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic. Still, he expects big things from Goliad, a city he said has been accommodating to his company.
Nelson said The Texan is expected to be a sizable revenue generator for the community.
“We expect a major increase in property tax and sales tax, plus the jobs,” he said. “It’s hard to see a downside.”
