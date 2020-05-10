Questions arise over comp pay to employees

GOLIAD – Commissioner Mickey White says he will seek legal advice following news that other county leaders gave additional compensatory time to employees working during the week after Hurricane Harvey.
“You cannot give them (compensatory) time because that is what you want to do,” he said following the court’s meeting Monday, April 27, when this was discussed. “You cannot give comp time to people who didn’t earn it.
“You cannot gift them time.
“It is not legal.”
The courthouse was closed the week following the hurricane because the building lost power. Those employees who worked inside, including those in the annex, were given the week off, with pay, because of it.
White said he didn’t know the other commissioners had given their employees who worked that week comp time after the hurricane in addition to the regular pay until it was mentioned in the April 13 meeting.
Up for discussion then was if employees still working should receive additional compensation beyond their regular salary which everyone, including those whose offices were closed, would receive.
White, during that earlier April meeting, opposed the idea of additional pay for county employees still working during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We are here to do what we are supposed to do,” White said during that meeting. “That is what we are here for – to work.
“I am compensating them because I am paying their salary.”
The idea was brought to commissioners by Kenneth Edwards only as a topic of discussion.
“I think we need to consider the employees that are out there,” Edwards said. “I am not picking on the people that aren’t working full time.”
The court as a whole never made a decision after the hurricane, White said, as no one brought to the table discussion of additional comp time.
Commissioner David Bruns reminded, during commissioners court Monday, April 27, about the hurricane events, “Those employees who worked at those (closed) offices all got paid for that week,” Bruns said.
“Since all the precinct workers worked that week after the hurricane and the other employees didn’t, we gave them comp time just like the other employees got paid.”
White’s concern was this was never brought to the court. “It has to go to court, and it didn’t come to court,” he said.
Bruns said that the Texas Association of Counties was called for advice, and the county was told that employees could not receive a bonus for working, which is why the comp time was given.
“They said the only way to do this was to give them comp time,” Bruns said.
White opposed this saying that it wasn’t how the county should be operating.
“You don’t give people bonuses to come to work.
“You gave them comp time; that is a bonus.”
Bruns interjected, “They worked when no one else worked.”
Both during and after the meeting, White said he intended to seek legal advice.
“I am already working on it,” White said. “I don’t think this was legal. I am going to find out what I am going to do.”
Bruns countered that, as the supervisors of the employees, it was within their right to authorize the additional comp time.
“I believe we have the right,” Bruns said. “We sign their time sheets.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.