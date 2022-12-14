Alvin Sherman, general manager of Aztec Ford in Goliad, wants to assure everyone that the car dealership does fix flat tires and more.
Sherman said he had several people asking if the dealership was going out of business after a quote from Goliad County commissioner-elect David Young was published in the Nov. 9 edition of the Victoria Advocate.
“We don’t have a car dealership in Goliad,” Young was quoted in the Advocate. “You can’t get a flat fix (sic) in Goliad. There’s just tons of stuff. We just need to look into and see if we can get somebody to put in a business.”
When contacted by the Advance-Guard, Young said he was misquoted in the Advocate article.
“I’ve bought nearly all my vehicles from there,” Young said in an email to the Advance-Guard. “Don’t have a clue where they got that.”
But Keith Kohn, executive editor of the Advocate, produced an audio recording of the interview conducted by reporter Kyle Cotton. The recording showed Young was quoted accurately.
“Of course, everyone makes mistakes in this business,” Kohn said. “But this is not one of those times. Reporter Kyle Cotton recorded his interview with Mr. Young and I have listened to that recording. Mr. Young was quoted accurately in our report. The Advocate stands by our reporter and his article.”
“If I did, I surely didn’t mean to,” Young said after the Advance-Guard received the recording. “I like those folks and all they do for our community. I’m new to this and will never again give a rushed interview.”
Young, who was elected Pct. 2 county commissioner on Nov. 8, said he went to Aztec Ford to personally apologize to Sherman.
According to Sherman, people were calling him to see if Aztec Ford was going out of business.
Sherman said Von Dohlen Motors existed in Goliad for 51 years before Aztec Ford purchased the dealership seven years ago.
“There’s been a dealership here in Goliad for 58 years,” Sherman said.
“We are a full-service dealership,” Sherman said. “We service engines, tires, brakes, and we’re the only inspection station in town. We retail new and used vehicles. The only thing we don’t have is a body shop.”
Sherman said he first laughed about the quote in the Advocate.
“But then customers started calling and coming in with the article in their hands,” Sherman said.
“People were texting me and asking, ‘What’s going on?’ I just wanted to make sure people understand we’re not going out of business.”
