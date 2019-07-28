Rapping a different kind of gavel

GOLIAD – A former county judge looks the same, he acts the same, he sounds the same, he appears the same in every way.
But, he isn’t.
Earlier this month, “I checked off an item on my bucket list.”
Pat Calhoun fulfilled a childhood dream that began when he first heard Leroy Van Dyke singing his 1956 classic country and western song:
Well all right, sir. Here we go there. And what are you gonna give for ’em?
Calhoun went to auctioneer school.
“When I was in grade school,” Calhoun says, “I heard Leroy Van Dyke sing that song, I thought ‘Man, I got to learn this.’”
It took him a while, but between July 5 and July 15, at the mature age of 61, he attended class at the Missouri Auctioneer School in Sunset Hills, Missouri, about 25 miles south of St. Louis.
According to its website, “The Missouri Auction School is the oldest and largest auction school in the world.
“It’s called the ‘Harvard of Auction Schools,’” Calhoun says.
He was one of 59 students who paid around $1,300 for the class.
Part of the nine-day curriculum is practicing and mastering tongue twisters.
Round the rough and ragged rock the ragged rascal ran.
“It gets your tongue used to the auction chat,” Calhoun explains. “It prepares you to get up to speed about numbers so you don’t have to think about them. Its also helps you learn the rhythm.”
Among the country artists who have performed the auctioneer song – Van Dyke, Roy Rogers, Dave Stamey and Ronnie Prophet – it was Prophet, appearing on the Dolly Parton television show who slowed