The Refugio County Retired School Personnel wishes to thank everyone for their support in this year’s fund-raising raffle at the Refugio County Fair.
Winners were Loretta Bourland, utility wagon; Leann Schubert, massage; Billie Sue Dunnivan, gift certificate from Tuttle’s; LeeAnn Bauer, metal tray filled with goodies; Paul Moore, filled cooler; Maddy Franzino, cutting board/kitchen items; Dwight Mutschler, wine basket; and Janice Carroll, decorated bench.
Shanna Bass was high bidder on a case of salsa donated by Mr. John Borglund.
“Through community support and generous donations from RCRSP members at the fair and our December luncheon, enough money was raised for 3-$750.00 scholarships for Refugio County seniors.
“A sincere thank you to everyone who supported our fund-raising activities this year. Your generosity is appreciated,” said Cindy Clendennen.
Submitted by Cindy Clendennen RCRSP President