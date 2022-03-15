The Refugio County Retired School Personnel will host a raffle booth in the Expo Center during the Refugio County Fair on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.
There will be two main prizes to give away - a utility wagon filled with items such as gift cards, home décor, baskets, canned goods, etc., and a decorated bench made by Pam and Tim Harris.
There will be various smaller items to raffle as well.
All tickets are one dollar and may be purchased from Refugio County Retired School Personnel members or at the booth.
Money raised will be used to support club expenses in addition to three scholarships for Refugio County seniors.
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen,
RCRSP President