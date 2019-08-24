GOLIAD – The artist Henri Matisse noted, in 1952, ...red has an effect on your blood pressure.
County commissioners, wrestling with the 2020 budget, can attest to that.
County Judge Mike Bennett, tasked with formulating a balanced budget, was facing department heads Monday morning at a budgetary public hearing.
Save for Precinct 3 County Commissioner Mickey White, who was absent, it was a full court – including County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs making a rare appearance.
Cutting county expenditures was one of Bennett’s key platforms when he ran for office, announcing in advance that he would not accept the county’s salary.
He began that process on his first day in office and it was this determination that department heads – who wanted to plea for additions to their budgets – had to consider.
Bennett says that most of the department heads agreed with the budget proposed by the commissioners.
Bennett, who would contend that the required budget cuts were possible brought to the session ample evidence.
“I have cut my own budget by 50 percent,” he said.
If example was not sufficient, the math was. The proposed budget calculations showed $2.8 million in expenditures next year. Yet, with all the budget trimming across the county, there remains a $773,000 deficit.
At a previous court session, Bennett said to commissioners that all he was hearing was “hire one more employee and everything will be OK,” that “Just add this to my budget and everything will be OK,” that “just buy this one vehicle and everything will be OK.”
“What I would like to see is more progress on the ‘OK’ side,” he declared.
Equipment life spans and national events have contributed to this year’s budget woes, particularly information technology. “A lot of our computer equipment is being patched up with baling wire and duct tape,” Bennett said.
“Some of our equipment has reached their end of life. Some of our software is no longer supported.”
This is concurrent with recent incidents of computer hacking.
“This is a moving target,” he said. “Twenty counties recently have been hacked.”
He also warned that many of the instances of virus attacks experienced by the county are because of operator error, “someone opening a e-mail they shouldn’t have.”
“IT security must be moved to the top shelf,” Bennett said.
Going through the budget spreadsheet, Bennett said that EMS operation “is the big bleeder of the county.”
Plans now are underway to expand the EMS building and to remove copious amounts of mold – a tenacious calling card of Hurricane Harvey.
Bennett suggested it might be time to create an EMS service district with the ability to levy its own taxes.
He told the session he favored raising the county’s ad valorem taxes by three cents and lowering the road and bridge tax by the same amount. His preliminary figures indicate an ad valorem tax of $0.6890 per $100 valuation and a road and bridge tax of $0.1410 per $100 valuation for a total tax of 73 cents.
“This would give the county the same amount of revenue,” he explained, “but it would give us more funds for county operations and less for the roads and bridges.”
Revenue from the road and bridge tax, by law, must be dedicated strictly for road and bridge maintenance.
Faced with a three-quarter of a million-dollar deficit, Bennett appealed to his department heads – and to commissioners – to make deeper cuts in their respective budgets.
“I firmly believe ‘get what you need, but eat what you get,’” he said, grimacing that in Monday’s session alone, “I’ve had $100,000 added to the budget just this morning.
“We’ve got to get rid of the contingency funds, the slush funds in everyone’s budget,” he said.
After two and one-half hours of discussion, Bennett adjourned the session with the statement – more of a plea: “Commissioners will find it in their hearts to lower the budget so we will have a balanced budget.”
The court plans another special session Thursday to pore over more closely the proposed EMS budget.
Red again will be predominate – the color of bloodletting.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.