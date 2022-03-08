Following is a list of Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Feb. 13-19:
• A traffic stop in Refugio resulted in a male subject and a female subject arrested for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax).
• Arrested a male subject from Louisiana for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, tampering with identification numbers and firearms smuggling.
• Arrested a male subject for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Assisted DPS troopers with a traffic stop that resulted in seven undocumented persons charged with organized criminal activity.
• Served two arrest warrants on two separate subjects.
• A traffic stop in Bayside resulted in one subject arrested for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.
• Responded to a medical concern call at a trailer park north of Bayside.
• Further investigation of seven subjects at the Refugio County showed all seven to be in the United States illegally. A detainer was placed on each subject through the 287(g) program since all seven subjects had state charges pending.
• Participated in the HIDTA Task Force operation in Bee County. Two undocumented persons were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.
• Responded to an accident involving one vehicle and a deer on State Highway 239 near the Goliad County line.
• Assisted Woodsboro Police Department with a verbal disturbance at a residence in Woodsboro.
• Stopped a vehicle in Bayside for speeding. Subject had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Austin and taken into custody.
• Responded to a call out of Victoria County of a hit-and-run. Vehicle was located and the female driver was arrested for DWI.