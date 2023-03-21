After a successful launch of the Reliant All-Star Educators Program last year, the Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club and Reliant are kicking off the search for 10 new outstanding local public-school teachers.
“Both the Hooks and Reliant were beyond excited for the start of this program last year,” said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. “There’s even more buzz and excitement this year along with high hopes for another stellar group of educators to be recognized. These funds will assist in making sure our educators have the necessary supplies to continue making a positive impact among local students.”
This year, a panel of judges will award 10 educators based on factors such as their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) curriculum, student impact, teaching style and any unique challenges the educator has overcome. Those chosen will receive $1,500 grants for classroom supplies.
“Teachers are essential to the continued success of our children and our communities, and they often accomplish so much with limited resources,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “At Reliant, we are excited to continue this program with the Hooks and recognize Coastal Bend educators who go above and beyond every day for their students.”
Nominations can be submitted by school administrators, coworkers, students, family or friends online at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 31.
In addition to receiving a $1,500 grant, teachers will be recognized this summer at a Corpus Christi Hooks game.
About Reliant, an NRG company
Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.
About Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club
The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club is the Class AA affiliate of the Houston Astros. Owned and operated by the Astros, the Hooks play their home games at Whataburger Field, which is located at the Port of Corpus Christi. Hooks Baseball strives to create unique and memorable experiences, connecting fans to fun, family, friends, and the community. For more information, visitcchooks.com. Follow the Hooks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Information submitted by Jordan Brown, Assistant Account Executive, Pierpont Communications