Ash Wednesday, a call to celebrate

Wednesday – the middle of the week, “Hump Day” for many. But instead of gathering to celebrate that we are halfway to Friday, we gather on Ash Wednesday to remember what we usually try to forget: that we are dust, and to dust we shall return.
Palm fronds are burned, ground up and smudged upon our foreheads. Every human triumph is reduced to ashes, every human oppression crushed, every human creature returned to dust. This will be the end of all of us.
But for Christians, this is our beginning. It is a time to practice the way of Jesus, to tend the earth, to remember the poor, to do the things that make for peace.
Time to turn and return to God who is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. This is our beginning and our end.
While Ash Wednesday’s first focus may be ashes, sin and death, it is also a call to look beyond our brokenness, hurt and failure to see the God of life, graciously given to us in the presence of Jesus – a new life we can celebrate and look forward to as we reach towards Easter, and a new life we can share with others.