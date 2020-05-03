In the Gospel of John, Jesus appears to the disciples the day of His resurrection in a surprising way: He enters their midst even though the doors are locked.
He knows they are filled with fear after witnessing all the events that led to His death, so Jesus lovingly assures them saying twice, “Peace be with you.”
Then He commissions them to continue His ministry on Earth.
Just as He has embodied God’s very presence for them, His followers were now to be the embodied presence of God for the world: to be the first to welcome outsiders, to be the first to respond to a need, to be the first to love the unlovable, to be the first to forgive the unforgiveable.
And He breathes on them saying, “Receive the Holy Spirit.”
Their synapses begin to fire, and they’re taken back to just a few nights before when they were gathered around the table in the upper room celebrating the Passover together.
Didn’t He say something like that to us then? He did! He said he would not leave us orphaned!
He said He would ask the Father to send us the Companion – the Spirit of Truth, the One who will continue to teach us and remind us of God’s way!
He said He was leaving us with a peace that the world could not give! He said He would return to us!
It was all happening…just as He said. Fulfilled promises. Hope in the midst of despair. A moment of calm in the storm. Light piercing through the darkness.
God could not be locked up, knocked down or shut out!
God was present to them, and God is present to us now. And God will continue to be present in our world.
We may be facing orders to shelter-in-place, but God still comes to meet us and transforms our homes into God’s sanctuary, God’s dwelling place.
We may be encouraged to wear a mask to protect ourselves and others from airborne germs, but the mask doesn’t block the gift of the Holy Spirit.
God still breathes upon us and fills our very being with God’s self.
We may have lost our jobs or been deemed as non-essential, but God speaks purpose into our lives saying, “I’ve got work for you to do. I created you uniquely to fill this need in the world, and you are essential in my kingdom. I need you on the front lines – the front lines of loving without condition, the front lines of forgiving hurts, the front lines of reconciling broken relationships.”
We find ourselves behind closed doors with our own fears today, just like those disciples long ago.
Without warning or explanation, may Jesus come into our midst speaking peace over us, breathing His Holy Spirit upon us, and equipping us for the kingdom work at hand. Amen.