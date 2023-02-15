Are you a follower of Jesus? A recent survey said three out of four people say they follow Jesus. Yet people are going hungry and homeless, people are discriminated against, people are abused and mistreated.
Perhaps three out of four is overly optimistic, when you consider Jesus says Christians can be identified by their love.
Perhaps most Christians are not “followers” as much as they are “fans” of Jesus. An enthusiastic admirer, not willing to fully commit to his way of life. Fans say things like “I like Jesus, but don’t ask me to serve the poor,” or “I like Jesus, but don’t ask me to forgive that person who hurt me.” Fans like Jesus, but there are things they just are not willing to give up for Him.
When Jesus calls He says, “Follow me.” And He calls ordinary people to do His work so they will depend on His power and not their own …He doesn’t call those who are equipped, He equips those He calls … and He has called each of us.