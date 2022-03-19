by Rev. Anne Kolmeier
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ander
I had a friend in seminary who surprised everyone he knew when he chose professional ministry.
His parents were especially disappointed; they had wanted him to become a doctor so they could be sick for nothing. But he fooled them; he became a pastor, so they could be good for nothing
To be good ... for nothing – that is what Christ calls us to do. Unlike the world’s “eye for an eye” or “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours”, in the Christian life revenge, judgment and hatred have no place.
To love for nothing.... Even the worst sinners love those who love them.
What must set us apart as Christians is our willingness to love both God and others, not for what we can get out of it, but rather both literally and figuratively for nothing.
That kind of love is not something of the heart, it is something of the will.
Jesus is less concerned with how you feel about our neighbor than with how we treat our neighbor.
He’s not asking us to like everybody, but to act in good will from God toward those we like, and those we don’t like … like God loves us.
Because, as the saying goes, “(God’s) love in your heart isn’t put there to stay. Love isn’t love ‘til you give it away.”
And we love to give, to do good…for nothing. Because He first loved us, He calls us to love others because they, like us, are fragile human beings loved and saved by Christ.
To be in the image of God means that we share His love that never ceases to care for others no matter what. The love that never keeps a record of good deeds done. To do good…for nothing.