2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.
During this time of crisis and uncertainty we need some understanding.
As I recall my biblical history of God’s dealings with Israel, I am reminded that whenever Israel got too far out of line He would allow something to happen.
Be it wars, plagues or something that would bring them back to Him.
I encourage us to take a moment to see this present pandemic as God’s call to a nation that has strayed from Him to return unto Him.
When we look around at how immoral, selfish and wicked we have become, when we look at what we allow in our churches, in our homes, on our jobs it’s a shame.
Holiness and sanctification are becoming has-beens, and loving our neighbor has become a word and not a deed.
We mistreat the poor and those who are not like us. Preachers are preaching for self-gain, not to win souls for the kingdom of God.
This nation was established on the phrase “In God we trust.” I encourage us today, consider this a wake-up call from God.
Humble yourselves before The Almighty. Pray; have an honest conversation with God. Seek His face; invite Him into your life and let Him give you peace.
And finally, turn away from your wicked ways (repent) from wrong doing and wrong thinking. Let His way become your way.
His promise to those who do: He will hear from heaven, forgive your sin and heal your land.
God wants more than one national day of prayer. He wants our lives changed and committed to Him.
Remember, when Israel returned to God, He blessed them.
And the last time I checked, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.
God is faithful and cannot lie. Turn to Him and be blessed. Let Him heal your land, this land.
Let go of pride and self-righteousness and purpose in your heart to follow Him. Jesus is the way.
May God bless you and keep you and yours.