“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16 English Standard Version).
A theologian that I learned a lot from had a good saying I took to heart, “Don’t take the text out of context for your own pretext.”
The pretext in this case is any attitude or knowledge or learned behavior that we gain and hold as our own over time.
Some of these can be very good things, but we have to be open that some of them may not.
We develop these pretexts over time through our environment of learning in what we read, what we experience and what we gain from others.
Again, this is not saying that all these things are bad, but that some of them may not be right.
Where it can be particularly problematic is in our reading of the Bible; that is the text and the context.
What creates the problem is if we don’t read the Bible to learn but only read to prove our point.
If we pull out Biblical texts only to bolster our own opinion, we may not be on the right and narrow path.
That text will always speak more clearly in the context of what is around it. What does the passage say? What is the paragraph and chapter about?
Are we using this text in the context of what the Bible says as a whole, or are we singling this passage out just because it strengthens a position we may erroneously hold firmly to?
The example I used above was John 3:16. There is little doubt that this is a favored and popular text.
You only have to look around to find it written in many places; even some places you might not expect.
But while it is the most memorized verse, why is it so popular?
Do we memorize the verse because we think it is the very essence of the Bible itself?
Or is there a possibility that we memorize it because that is what we want the essence of the Bible to say?
The answer to that might depend on if John 3:16 is the only passage we know or if we know quite a few.
It also might depend on if John 3:16 is what we hang our hat on as the only text needed.
I have even had people tell me that really it is not the whole John 3:16 text that is important, just the first part about God so loving the world.
Yet where God’s love is important both to us and the message of the Bible, we have to let the Bible define love in God’s terms and not our own. Not everything done in the name of love is godly.
Then there is the issue of taking John 3:16 out of context. Maybe the question that we should ask ourselves is if Jesus does not stop talking at 3:16, why do we stop listening there?
John 3:17-21 are just as important. In them Jesus speaks of great hope and great warning. The hope is found in God’s purpose: not to condemn but to redeem.
God has the right, the power, the privilege, and we sometimes give God the reason to condemn, but God prefers to redeem. That is great news indeed.
But the warning is there too. Redemption is possible, the path to Heaven is available, and the door is open to us all.
But there is only one door that leads there; all other doors do not. And that one door is God’s only Son, Jesus the Christ.
Taking John 3:16 out of context only gives part of the picture. It is an important text, a needed text, and it should be memorized and written in our hearts so that the words are always fresh to our lips.
But so should John 3:17-21. Some of those verses may not be popular in our overly politically correct world, but they are Jesus’ words, and as so are very popular to God.
“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.
“Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.
“And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil.
“For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.
“But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.” (John 3:17-21 ESV).