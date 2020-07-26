COVID-19 leads us to ask why

In life, you just never know ….. if COVID has taught us anything it’s this. You never know who is going to get it, when they’re going to get it, if they have it and don’t know it yet, how many people they’ve infected .. you just never know.
And one of the most perplexing questions is why? Why did that person get it and that one did not? Why did God let this happen to them? And that question crops up in many aspects of life, not just COVID.
All too often, the response we hear to those kinds of questions, is “It was God’s will.” This statement pictures a God who decides to cause evil, tragedy, suffering and death. And that is not the God we know – the God who loves and cares for His people so much that He gave His only Son for us.
But if suffering is not God’s will, then why? And in the parable of the weeds among the good in Matthew 13, we have our answer: “An enemy has done this.” And that enemy is not only causing the suffering and tragedies we face; that enemy is making us question God and His care for us and sometimes even keeps us from caring for others.
We, all of us, question God at times and especially lately with all that’s going on in this world.
And it’s OK to ask why. But God encourages us not to let those thoughts and questions take control of our lives, choking out the good.
He invites us to keep our focus on His love and care for us … even in the midst of suffering and tragedy. To read and study His word, to pray to Him, to talk with other Christians, so that we are strengthened to keep the “weeds” from taking over our lives. To be in the presence of evil without becoming evil ourselves. To keep our eyes on God, who will get us through whatever we face in life.