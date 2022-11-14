When I was a little kid I had a superpower of sorts. My dad had this huge auto repair manual for all the cars that had been made in the last few years, and it had within it pictures of the front grill of all those vehicles.
I had studied those pictures so long that I could pick out cars coming down the road and identify them by make and year model. At night I could recognize them by the way their headlights were arranged.
I would entertain myself and amaze my parents for hours on Friday nights when we traveled to see my grandparents.
Back when I was learning to drive my instructor told us not to outdrive our headlights. We mustn’t go so fast that we couldn’t react to things that suddenly appeared in their beams - a pedestrian, a wild animal, a piece of debris in the road.
Today’s brighter headlights make that less of a danger than back then, but the problem still exists. You can go so fast at night that your headlights don’t illuminate the dangers coming your way (especially in deer country in the fall). It’s better to slow down a little and be safe.
I got to thinking about headlights and driving at night as I considered a verse from the 119th Psalm. I learned it when I was a boy in Sunday school: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” (Ps. 119:105) Obviously that was written a long time before automobiles and highways, but there are some important parallels.
The “you” of the passage is God. The “word” is the Bible. And the “path” is the route we are traveling through life. Wouldn’t it be foolish to get behind the wheel of your vehicle at night and refuse to turn on the lights?
That’s why they are there. The laws of the land demand that you use them from 30 minutes before dusk to after sunrise. So you turn them on (if they don’t come on automatically).
Things aren’t quite so automatic when it comes to the word of God though. It does take some effort to get its guidance into your heart and mind. That same 119th Psalm says over and over that we need to meditate on what it teaches. Why? Verse 11 explains it this way: “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.”
At times we might need special guidance about a specific issue, but most of the time if we would simply learn and live by the plain light of God’s Word, we would avoid a lot of the dangers that lurk in the darkness.
God has given you and me the light by which to drive this road called life. It is called the Bible. But we need to slow down, learn what it says, and then follow the path it illuminates! Don’t outdrive your headlights.