This Easter Season, Holy Week and the 50 days from the Resurrection until Pentecost, I have been struck by the confusion and loss the followers of Jesus must have felt.
Nothing was normal. There was terrible grief and loss of hope. We see it on the road to Emmaus, in the gathering behind closed doors, staying out of sight.
No sense of where to go from there to fulfill the calling of Jesus, the mission He set out. Fear for their own vulnerability.
They remember things He said and did; they try to wrap their minds around Jesus’ behavior and statements.
He washes their feet, turns a meal of bread and wine into a sacrament, His body and blood, of all things!
He says He is leaving, but they will be following. When asked how they would know where to go, He says they already know where to go.
He also said He would send a guide and counselor but He doesn’t say who, where or how to find the Advocate.
Does the confusion feel familiar? To us now? What is this new world going to be like? This Easter season find we ourselves in our own strange new set of circumstances.
No worship in church on Easter?! No gathering with family, no egg hunt, hats or flowers. No visits to shut ins, those who are ill.
If someone we love becomes ill we can’t see them to comfort them and ourselves. Fear for our health and those we love. There are fears about our livelihoods.
When Jesus tells the disciples how to find their way, He is telling us as well, that in uncertain times, in these times, we do know the way.
He tells them that He is the way. He served, He gave thanks, He loved, He prayed. We, too, can serve, offer thanks, love and lean on scripture and prayer.
It may not, probably will not be “the way we’ve always done it”.
When we are frustrated and cranky because nothing is normal, we can look to Psalms and scripture. Especially, the Psalms remind us of the fact that we are not alone in crying out for help and comfort.
We pray. A lot. We pray for eyes to see the good things that happen in and around this mess. We pray to be helped to carry the optimism of faith. The hope.
We think of the neighbor we are tending when we wear these masks. These masks are going to be uncomfortable, mess up our hair and make up and get caught in glasses and mustaches, but maybe just maybe, wearing them will help the situation.
How can we make our eyes smile with hope and love around the mask to show Jesus’ way?