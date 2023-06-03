FaithStrong to perform at Faith United Church

Faith United Church, located at 405 Wood Avenue in Woodsboro, will present the gospel group FaithStrong at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Admission is free. A love offering will be taken.
FaithStrong is a recent collaboration of singers and musicians with a long history of worship through song.
Bassist Kent Bowen and guitarist Raul Rick Lopez have been writing songs together since the early 1990s.
Lead vocalist Loren Patton-Fraire has a history of many years of full-time music ministry, including traveling with artists who sang with the Gaithers, Karen Peck and New River, as well as those who opened for the Crabb Family.
Guitarist Pat Galvan has been devoted to praise and worship music for more than 30 years.
Drummer James Zamora has several years of playing praise and worship for Christian events and festivals.
Together, all five members have played many Christian outreach events including Praise in the Park (monthly downtown Victoria in the square), Celebrate Recovery and various local church events. They have also served as the worship team for Northgate Church of God in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-229-6655.