In this hour of uncertainty, fear, chaos and confusion, I say peace be still.
Those who have been looking to the Lord for strength these last couple of weeks, not much has changed.
For the rest of you toilet paper hoarders and fear freaks, I pray God has your attention.
The only thing to fear is the Lord himself.
Psalm 34:7-9: “The Angel of the Lord encamps around those that fear Him, and delivers them.
“Oh taste and see that the Lord is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him.
“Oh fear the Lord you His saints; there is no want to those that fear Him.”
My prayer is that this experience would be an eye opener. May we never be the same, but let us continue to trust in Him for all our needs. He is a risen savior; call upon Him.