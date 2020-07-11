In Jeremiah 29:11 God says these words, “I know the thoughts I think towards you, thoughts of peace and not of evil to give you an expected end.”
During this time of chaos and uncertainty, confusion and unrest it is comforting for the believer to know that God has not forgotten us, that God has a plan and that He is working it out for our good.
We don’t always know how, when or where He’s taking us on this journey of life, but we can rest assured that if we love Him and keep the faith it will be okay.
In this text of scripture Israel is in a position they didn’t particularly like, but it was their sins that got them there. However, even then, we see God’s mercy at play when He says I have good thoughts toward you, and I’m working things out for your good.
Today, I just want to give a short word of encouragement to us to trust God’s plan in all these turbulent times. Know that God knows where you are, and He’s going to bring us to a place of peace as we trust in Him.
Remember, Jesus is the hope of the world; He will keep you; He will protect you; He will provide for you, and He will sustain you. Trust Him; cast all your care upon Him for He cares for you.
Believers can have peace in the midst of all that’s going on by holding on to His unchanging Word. God cannot and will not lie; what He has promised He will bring it to pass.
Keep the faith, and God bless you.